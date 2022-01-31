Smartphone Accessories: 20W USB-C Power Delivery charger $4 (Reg. $14), more

SimpleLife LLC (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the INIU 20W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $4.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code P252KBBC at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally costing $14 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similarly-rated model. If you’re ready to replace aging 18W USB-C chargers or just need to add a few more ports to your power setup, this is a great way to do just that. The charger offers a full 20W of USB-C Power Delivery which is what Apple’s latest MagSafe chargers require to run at 15W for supported iPhones. On top of that, it’ll power your MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and more with ease.

Equipped with the latest 20W PD fast-charge technology to let you charge all the iPhones at full speed, especially to refill the new iPhone 13 12 up to 60% in just 30 minutes, 3x faster than an original 5W charger. With the speedy 20W USB C output and multi fast charge standards, this charger also allows you to quickly charge all the new Androids—impressively bring Samsung S20 back to 100% in just 62 minutes. INIU’s exclusive SmartProtect, a UL-V0 rated fire-retardant casing, thousands upon thousands of safety tests, and multi-national safety certifications combined to ensure you and your device under unrivaled protections while fast charging.

