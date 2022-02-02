Smartphone Accessories: 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Air Vent Car Phone Mount $34, more

ZeeHoo USA (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Air Vent Car Phone Mount on sale for $33.95 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $40 normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since the summer when it fell to $25 or so. This phone mount clips to your car’s air vent so you won’t have to worry about suction cups or sticking things to the dash. On top of that, it provides up to 15W of wireless charging to Android smartphones and up to 7.5W if you have an iPhone. This means that while you’re using maps, listening to music, or taking a call on the road your phone will remain charged whenever arriving at a destination.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Automatic opening and clamping design which can be operated by one hand and make everything easier. Just place your phone inside the holder, the clamps will close and catch your phone firmly. A gentle touch on any sides of the quick release buttons,the arms of this wireless car phone charger would automatically open. You could still touch the release buttons of this car mount charger 2-3 times to clamp or release your phone, no more worries if you forget taking your phone out of the mount when car is shut off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!