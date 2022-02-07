Dyson’s smart tower fan also delivers air purifying all year at $250 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan for $249.99 in refurbished condition. It ships free for Prime members and will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Regularly in the $500 range via Amazon in new condition, Dyson’s official refurbished listing on eBay is sitting at $300, and today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less in limited eBay refurbished sales, it has been a quite a while since this one has gone for under $250 in one of those. Alongside the 180 day warranty from Dyson, this dual function piece of kit includes all year round air purifying tech alongside the bladeless Dyson fan setup to keep you cool when the weather warms up. It “automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants” via its HEPA filter all while providing a Wi-Fi-connected Dyson fan experience with ten airspeed settings, real-time air quality reports, and smartphone control. More details below.

If it’s just an air purifier you’re after, take a look at the LEVOIT Smart Core 200S. This one won’t provide the Dyson fan experience, but it does give you smart control over a popular air purifier at a far less expensive price tag. Now listed at $80 shipped with an on-page coupon via Amazon, you can get a closer look right here. Hit up our previous air purifier roundup for additional deals.

While we are talking about smart home gear, you’ll want to head right over to the latest Echo sale. Amazon has put its smart speakers and home displays on sale for the first time since Black Friday with a series of notable deals starting at just $20. You can get all of the details on these offers in yesterday’s roundup with even more waiting in our smart home deal hub.

More on the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link:

Purifies all year round cools you as a fan in summer. Intelligent purification automatically monitors, reacts and purifies – then reports the air quality data to your Dyson link app, so you can remotely control your environment– standard data and messaging rates may apply. The night-time mode monitors, reacts and purifies, but only using the quiet settings and the LED display dims – for no disturbance for light sleepers. Easy filter change – rather than washing a filter every month, just replace it after a year of using it for 12 hours every day with Dyson Pure Cool Link replacement filters.

