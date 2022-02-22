K-pop band BTS gets the LEGO treatment alongside A-Frame cabin as latest Ideas sets

Today, the LEGO Group is announcing the winners of its latest Ideas review round. Picking from 34 potential creations to see which fan-made project would have the honor of making it onto store shelves as an official set, two new future builds have now been unveiled. Including the LEGO debut of BTS and an A-Frame Cabin creation, all the details are down below.

LEGO announces latest Ideas creations

It feels like we say this every time, but the latest LEGO Ideas review round is certainly one of the larger ones. All told, there were 34 different models all vying to be chosen to become an official set. Ranging from unique takes on modular buildings to life-sized cuckoo clocks, recreations of iconic series like Scooby Do, the A-Team, and Spaceball, there was a lot to choose from this time around.

Luckily, the LEGO Group is picking not just one, but a pair of new fan-mad creations to turn into sets. And on that topic, it is also announcing the fate of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs project that was previously under further review. Unfortunately not making the cut, the build won’t be making it any further in the process.

But now it’s all about the winners.

A-Frame Cabin confirmed to LEGO Ideas

First up for the latest LEGO Ideas review round, a build we previously featured is being officially confirmed. Last April we first covered this lovely A-Frame Cabin build from creator Norton74. Now less than a year later, the LEGO Group is locking in the project as its next Ideas model. Our original coverage gives you a better idea of what to expect from the set, though you can also just check out the project page right here, too.

LEGO BTS’ Dynamite on the way

Even more interestingly for today’s Ideas showcase, the LEGO Group has announced that BTS will be getting the brick-built treatment. Paying tribute to the music group’s hit song Dynamite, the set will give us all seven of the K-pop group’s popular members with some LEGO scenery inspired by the song’s music video. So if you’ve ever hoped of bringing Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, or Jungkook to your collection, that will be a reality soon enough.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I am pretty impressed by the variety of today’s LEGO Ideas review round. If I am being honest, all of the licensed builds that have been getting the spotlight as of late from the program have become a bit much, and so getting to see the cabin locked in as the next official set is quite exciting. The model really does speak for itself and I am sure the designer tasked with translating the fan-made model into an actual creation will do the original build justice.

But then there’s the BTS set, which is much much much more interesting to see getting the LEGO treatment. Aside from how fun it will be to have all of the band members in minifigure form, I am really interested in seeing how the LEGO Group handles releasing this one. Also, the recent demise of LEGO VIDIYO makes me think that the theme wouldn’t have been discontinued if something as popular and sensational as BTS was brought in.

Regardless, we’ll be early awaiting seeing these new LEGO Ideas projects become official sets in the future.

