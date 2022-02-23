Nomad refreshes popular MagSafe Base Station charger with new walnut design

Today, Nomad is refreshing its popular MagSafe-compatible Base Station charger with a new look. Ditching the typical aluminum stylings for a new walnut exterior, there’s the same leather charging pad as we’ve seen in the past as well as MagSafe alignment to keep your iPhone 13 in place on the nightstand. Now available for purchase, all of the details on the new Nomad Walnut Base Station charger are down below.

Nomad’s Base Station charger now comes in walnut

Originally refreshed last fall with MagSafe support for the first time, the Base Station typically sports an aluminum design with added leather accenting to round out the premium stylings. Now the brand is doubling down on the popular charger’s high-end aesthetics by replacing that aluminum finish with a walnut casing.

Packed into the same form factor as before the new Nomad MagSafe Base Station now comes in wooden design that’s even more premium than before. Encased in real walnut, the charger has a stained dark brown finish that complements the leather charging surface even better than the standard Carbide colorway.

Function-wise, you’re looking at the same feature set as before. The charger can refuel up to four devices at a time, with two USB slots around back as well as wireless options on the pad itself.

Here’s a full breakdown on the specs:

Made with real Walnut, each one looks unique

Magnetic padded leather surface

Charges up to 4 devices simultaneously (2 wireless, 2 wired)

Up to 10W wireless charging speed

USB-C PD 18W port

USB-A 7.5W port

As far as the MagSafe support goes, it’s worth noting that Nomad intends for the built-in magnets to help align your iPhone or AirPods on the multi-device charging pad. It’s less of your typical MagSafe flair and more of an improvement to ensure that your Qi-enabled device actually lines up with the internal coils.

Although, bringing that wooden finish to your nightstand or workstation is going to cost you some extra cash. Fittingly for the more premium looks, the price now lands at $159.99 for the Walnut Nomad MagSafe Base Station. That compares to the $120 going rate of the aluminum model.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We’ve previously reviewed several models of Nomad’s Base Station chargers, with and without MagSafe, walking away impressed time and time again. I can’t say that the walnut stylings found this time around on the latest refresh are going to be for everyone, but it’s nice to see the folks at Nomad continue to provide some more premium solutions for those who find form to be as important as function.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!