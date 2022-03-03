Oakywood’s MagSafe wooden iPhone 13 cases hit all-time lows at $27 (Reg. $45)

Oakywood is now offering its Wooden MagSafe iPhone 13 cases in cherry or walnut at $27. Regularly $45, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, well under the 15% sitewide sales we tracked last year, and the lowest we can find. There are cherry or walnut wood options for iPhone 13, Pro, Pro Max, and mini models, but some options are beginning to sell out so jump in now while you can. While shipping fees vary by location, the deep price drop more than covers it, much like the rare deal we spotted on its felt AirPods 3 cases this week. Head below for all of the details.

As you might know from our hands-on review as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series, each purchase of these cases will see one tree planted on your behalf while providing an all-natural home for your Apple handset. These MagSafe-friendly cases are covered with a natural varnish with a durable polycarbonate shell around the edges to protect your iPhone 13. Get even more details right here.

Speaking of smartphone add-ons, check out the debut of OtterBox’s first magnetic iPhone 13 power bank and then dive into this morning’s price drop on Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger. It is now at its second-best price on Amazon and is one of our favorite options out there. Get all of the details you need in today’s coverage right here.

More on the Oakywood Wooden iPhone 13 MagSafe Case:

Precise fit – the case is designed for convenient and quick installation of all iPhone 13 models: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Compatible with MagSafe accessories – MagSafe charger, Qi chargers, wallets, car mounts

Built-in magnets – effective and simple installation of dedicated accessories

Genuine walnut wood – with unique grain and color, attached to a solid polycarbonate shell, guaranteeing excellent protection of your device

Lightness and comfort – the MagSafe case from Oakywood is made by our woodworking specialists, who do their best to make your device feel great in your hand.

