Check out Lenovo’s Weekend Gaming PC Sale, save up to $700

Lenovo is offering big discounts on its Legion lineup of gaming PCs and laptops this weekend, ending Sunday, March 6. Our top pick for this sale is the Legion 5 Gen 6 Intel i7-11800H/3060/16GB/1TB for $1,399.99 shipped. Down from its $1,830 list price, the 23% discount makes this laptop a great deal with all the shortages going on. Featuring Intel’s Core i7-11800H Octa-core processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GPU, the Legion 5 Gen 6 laptop is a powerhouse. The 1080p 144Hz IPS display has an anti-glare coating to make viewing content a pleasure. The monitor also supports Dolby Vision. As an add-on, Lenovo includes a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. With this laptop, you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, Ethernet, and an SD card reader. Check out some of our other top picks from this sale below!

Lenovo Legion Weekend Sale Deals:

Not only are gaming PCs on sale this weekend, so are some accessories. The Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset for $75 shipped. The included 2.4GHz dongle allows for easy use with computers. Optionally, you can connect the headset over a 3.5mm audio cable. There is also the Legion 15.6-inch Recon Gaming Backpack for $45 shipped. This bag features a dedicated laptop sleeve, a water bottle pocket, and storage for peripherals.

Be sure to check out today’s best game deals, such as Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition on Xbox for $40. You can also check out this deal on a Razer Blade 15 (2021) at a new Amazon low of $2,000. Coming with an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 3070, and 16GB of memory, the Blade 15 is a powerful portable gaming machine!

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 Intel with RTX 3060 features:

Play over 100 high-quality games with your new Lenovo Legion laptop and three months of Xbox Game Pass-including EA Play. With new games added all the time, there’s always something new to play. Download and play in full fidelity or play console games from the cloud with connected controller.

The Lenovo Legion AI Engine is our most groundbreaking gaming solution yet. Its Auto-Optimization mode intelligently identifies your game launches and optimizes system performances with dynamic CPU/GPU power distribution. The result is the highest possible FPS whether your game is CPU or GPU intensive. And in Auto-Detect mode, you’ll enjoy maximum frame rates on some of the most popular AAA PC game titles.

