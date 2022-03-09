Mario Day 2022 deals: Nintendo games, collectibles, LEGO kits, gear, and more

Update: Happy Mario Day 2022! Our MAR10 Mario Day deals have now ben updated with the latest offers down below.
We are fast approaching Mario Day 2022, or as it is affectionately known, MAR10. Every year on March 10, we celebrate everyone’s favorite plumber with loads of deals from the Mushroom Kingdom including many of the best first-party Nintendo Switch games, accessories, collectibles, and more. Alongside the games, controllers, and cases, just make sure you check out this rare and still live offer on 12-month Nintendo Switch Online memberships at Amazon as well. We will be updating this post throughout the week, but you can take a closer look at the Mario Day 2022 deals that are now live down below.
Mario Day 2022 starts now!
Mario Day 2022 celebration events are already kicking off at several retailers with a slew of notable price drops on some of the best games in the library alongside Switch controllers, cases, and much more. MAR10 landing pages are now live on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and the Nintendo eShop. Update: Walmart’s event now live as well. Just keep in mind that with just about all of the digital eShop deals on games, you’ll find slightly lower prices elsewhere, many of which are in physical form. All of the most notable price drops are listed for you below. Just remember to scope out the FREE demo and early price drop on Kirby and the Forgotten Land ahead of this month’s release as well.
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Multiplayer DLC pack at $7 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
On the accessory and collectible side of things, we are also now seeing notable price drops on both wired and wireless controllers from the likes of PowerA and PDP. While there are almost certainly going to be additional designs and models to come as we move through the week toward March 10, the Mario Day 2022 deals are now live, and we are tracking the first notable price drop of the year on Nintendo’s augmented reality Mario Kart Home Circuit sets. You can get all of the details on these offers in our coverage from this past weekend alongside the notable $40 price drop.
Mario Day 2022 Switch accessory deals:
Updating…
- PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Mario Wired Switch Pro Controller $20 (Reg. $28)
- PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller $66 (Reg. up to $80)
- PowerA Golden M Wired Controller $20 (Reg. $28)
- PowerA Mario Pop Art Wired Controller $23 (Reg. $28)
- PowerA Mario Vintage Wired Controller $23.50 (Reg. $28)
- PowerA Dungeon Jump Mario Wireless Controller $43 (Reg. $55)
- PDP Mario Rock Candy Wired Switch Pro Controller $16 (Reg. $20)
- PDP Mario Wired Fight Pad Pro
$15 (Reg. $25)
And the cases…
- PowerA Rainbow Run Mario Protection Case $15 (Reg. $20)
- PDP Switch Deluxe Mario Case Elite$15.50 (Reg. $20)
- PDP Switch Mario Gaming Commuter Case $24 (Reg. $30)
- PDP Switch Mario Pull-N-Go Travel Case $32 (Reg. $40)
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 toys and collectibles:
Updating…
- CultureFly Super Mario Bros. Collector’s Box $30 (Reg. $40)
- Carrera Nintendo Mario Quad RC Kart $40 (Reg. $57)
- Carrera Nintendo Mario Kart Racer RC Kart $40 (Reg. $70+)
- Carrera Nintendo Mario Kart Bumble V RC Kart $30 (Reg. $40)
- Carrera Nintendo Mach 8 Luigi V RC Kart $30 (Reg. $56)
Nintendo MAR10 LEGO kit deals:
A huge selection of the official Nintendo LEGO kits are now sale, with everything detailed in today’s coverage including both Starter Courses: Mario and Luigi at $47.99 each. All of the details are right here and in the list below.
Bowser Jr.’s Clown Car: $8 (Reg. $10)
Luigi’s Mansion Entryway: $37 (Reg. $40)
Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Poltergust: $27 (Reg. $30)
Reznor Knockdown: $56 (Reg. $70)
Big Urchin Beach Ride: $48 (Reg. $60)
Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower: $24 (Reg. $30)
Series 4 Character Pack: $4 (Reg. $5)
Master Your Adventure Maker Set: $48 (Reg. $60)
Be sure to check back throughout the week right up until Mario Day 2022 proper on Thursday. We are expecting more deals to drop for MAR10 over the next few days, and Best Buy already has some additional offers scheduled to hit right on March 10, 2022.
More Nintendo news and deals:
- The Switch has now overtaken the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling console in history
- NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development
- FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever
- Nintendo officially set to shut down Wii U and 3DS eShop libraries
- Score the official EarthBound Player’s Guide for FREE via Nintendo before you start your journey
- Love Hultén’s new retro-style all-in-one NES console and synthesizer is a must-see
- How to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online sub
- Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
- Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask comes to Switch Online
- New Switch Mario Kart game reportedly on the way for 2022 with unique gameplay twist
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!