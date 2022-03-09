Android app deals of the day: Galaxy Trader, Dungeon Warfare 2, and more

Wednesday’s best Android app deals are now ready and waiting below. We also have notable promotions running on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 as well as its Galaxy Tab S8/+ alongside Google’s 2-pack of Nest Wifi routers, but for now it’s all about the software discounts. Courtesy of Google Play, today’s app deals are headlined by titles like Galaxy Trader, Dungeon Warfare 2, Scalar Pro, Super Runner Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by $100 price drops on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 smartphone with $100 Amazon credits as well as the first discounts on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+. just be sure to scope out today’s deals on the OnePlus 9 smartphone at a new all-time low as well as the Gold Box offer on Google’s 2-pack of Nest Wifi routers. As for add-ons, we have discounts on Anker’s Nebula Cosmos 1080p Android projector and plenty more in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $40, Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Galaxy Trader:

Galaxy Trader is a relaxing, open world space RPG. You’ll enjoy it if you’re looking for a peaceful exploration game that focuses on cargo hauling and trading. Beautiful visuals and an immersive soundtrack…4 hand crafted solar systems to explore…A massive, realistic scale: Millions of kilometers between planets…Lively traders illustrated with original pixel art.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!