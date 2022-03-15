Consumer Reports 1-year magazine subs now 45% off + more from $4.50 with free delivery

Alongside a rare ongoing price drop on Wired magazine, DiscountMags has now launched a new mid-week event with solid price drops on Consumer Reports magazine, Family Handyman, and more. Everything in the sale ships free with no tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscription (check off the “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” option at checkout). All of the titles in this week’s sale are now at the lowest prices we can find and can be sent to any address you would like with an optional gift note during checkout. Head below for a closer look.

It’s hard to go wrong here, but one standout is on Consumer Reports magazine. Regularly $30 per year at Amazon, you can now land this one for a year at $16.50. This is 45% off the next best price, the lowest we can find, and within $0.50 of our pre-Black Friday mention last year. Today’s subscription ships with 13 issues per year, including the annual Auto Issue and Buying Guide. For those unfamiliar here, you’ll find “trusted buying advice on thousands of products and services” like “baby gear, insurance policies, household appliances, garden supplies, investment funds, groceries, and electronics.”

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags mid-week sale right here for additional offers from $4.50 per year. And don’t forget about Amazon’s ongoing offer on Wired magazine. This popular title doesn’t drop down this low very often anymore, so now’s your chance to lock it in for a year at $5.

Just be sure to scoop your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies while you’re at it.

More on Consumer Reports Magazine:

Join Consumer Reports with a Print membership to get the latest ratings and reviews plus rigorous reporting on issues that impact consumers. You’ll receive 13 issues of Consumer Reports magazine per year, including the annual Auto Issue and Buying Guide. As a member, you can stay up to date on topics with exclusive magazine articles and columns, get trusted buying advice on thousands of products and services, and access additional member benefits and features on our website to help you be safe and stay informed. The Kindle Edition of this magazine includes Page View. In Page View, your magazines look just like the printed edition with all the photos and formatting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!