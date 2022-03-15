SteelSeries Rival 5 and Esports Mini gaming mice on sale at new lows from $35 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $42, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the SteelSeries Rival 5 is perfect for just about any fast-paced game genre you might play, including BR, FPS, MOBA, MMO, or anything else. The TrueMove Air precision optical sensor offers true 1-to-1 tracking and it has an 18,000 CPI, which is similar to DPI. There are nine programmable buttons with five of them being quick-action side clickers. At 85g, it’s a bit on the heavier side of competitive mice but it’s also extra durable according to SteelSeries, which could be better for your setup. Take a deeper dive into this mouse in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

Also on sale today is the SteelSeries Esports Mini FPS Gaming Mouse at $35.99 on Amazon. Down from $70, this is a 40% savings from its normal going rate, also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse ditches the frills of today’s lead deal and instead packs optical mechanical switches and a 61g featherlight design. It uses a TrueMove Pro 1-to-1 18,000 CPI sensor, similar to the Rival 5 above. However, the Esports Mini is SteelSeries’ “most comfortable mouse” according to the manufacturer.

Don’t forget that the brand’s Rival 3 mouse is on sale for $30 right now, which saves another $5 to $6 over the mice above. It’s ready to handle anything that you need in a wireless package that has “over 400 hours of battery life.” On top of that, SteelSeries’ QcK RGB Prism mouse pad is also on sale today for $35, which marks a new all-time low.

SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse features:

Perfect for all Battle Royale, FPS, MOBA, MMO, and other fast-paced games.

TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking.

Ergonomic 9-button programmable layout with 5 quick action side buttons.

