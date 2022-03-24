Largest LEGO sale of the year goes live with UCS Millennium Falcon, Batmobile Tumbler, more

Today, Zavvi is launching its biggest LEGO sale of the year with a collection of new and rarely discounted sets up for grabs. Dropping to the lowest prices of 2022, everything ships free and will be marked down when applying item-specific codes at checkout. Leading the way is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $729.99 when code FALCON has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $800, this is a rare chance to score one of the largest LEGO Star Wars creations to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. It’s the first price cut of the year and within $30 of the best price as of the last 6 months.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon and then head below for other rare LEGO discounts.

Another notable option for those LEGO builders out there who are into display-worthy sets, the new Batman Batmobile Tumbler for $199.99 when code BATMOBILE has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at a match of the Black Friday discount, the first discount of the year, and $30 in savings.

Stacking up to 2,049 pieces, the all-new set arrives as the largest recreation of the iconic Tumbler to date. Those bricks have been put to good use in order to stack up to over 17 inches long with plenty of detailed paneling and other display-worthy inclusions. The entire build rests on a rotating display base and is complemented by a pair of exclusive Batman and Joker minifigures. And with The Batman slated to hit theaters later this fall, today’s discount makes for a great way to hold you over. Dive into our launch coverage.

As far as other price cuts in the sale go, be sure to check out the entire collection of markdowns right here. You’ll find everything from the latest and largest Star Wars creations to Creator Expert vehicles and more. Everything is down to the best price of the year, as well.

Otherwise in the LEGO space, today has been quite the exciting day for Star Wars fans. The new diorama collection was officially revealed with three different Original Trilogy sets, not to mention we got a first look at the upcoming LEGO Republic Fighter Tank and its 187th legion Clone Troopers.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever createdin fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Dagobah Jedi Training: $79.99 | releases April 26

Death Trash Compactor: $89.99 | releases April 26

Death Star Trench Run: $59.99 | releases April 26

