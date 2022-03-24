Twelve South Curve Riser and HiRise Pro stands work with Apple Studio Display from $65

Joining ongoing Apple Studio Display price cuts, Amazon is now rolling out some companion Twelve South workstation accessories. Leading the way we have the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand at $64.86 shipped. Normally fetching $80, this is nearly 20% off and the best price of the year. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new entry-level workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Twelve South HiRise Pro is now sitting at $144.50 via Amazon. Down from $170, this is a new 2022 low and only the second discount of the year at $25.50 off. Just like the lead deal, this one was released before Apple’s latest desktop companion but has been confirmed to work with the Studio Display. It sports an even more stylish design thanks to premium materials like padded leather, walnut, and aluminum which deliver a height-adjustable build and storage for your new Apple monitor.

As for price cuts on the very latest from Apple, a launch day discount has arrived on the just-announced Studio Display. Delivering a high-end feature set to complement your Apple workstation, the new 27-inch 5K monitor packs plenty of notable features like Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, an onboard A13 chip to power the 12MP camera and Spatial Audio speaker system, and more. Now up to $115 off via Expercom, our coverage details everything you need to know.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser.

