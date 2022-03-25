Kasa smart light switches from $17: Standard 3-pack, motion sensor dimmer new low, more

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switches for $33.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly between $35 and $45 at Amazon over the last year, today’s offer is slightly below the popular deal price back in January and the lowest we can find. With no hub-required, they deliver smartphone and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant throughout your home. That’s alongside timer and countdown scheduling to save on energy bills and so they turn on and off right when you need them to. Note: a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection is required alongside a neutral wire. Head below for more Kasa smart switches from $17

We are also tracking some slight price drops on the 1-pack variants for folks that don’t require three of them, or are just looking for something more affordable, alongside a notable deal on the motion sensor dimmer model and more in the list below:

Speaking of TP-Link Kasa smart gear, we are also still tracking the best prices of the year on its power strips starting from $24 Prime shipped. Then go dive into our smart home hub for even more offers including a solid office drop on eufy’s 1080p Floodlight Camera, among other things. 

Kasa Smart Light Switches features:

  • Easy guided install: Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch, wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection
  • Control from anywhere: Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the case app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation
  • Voice control: Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant; perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room

