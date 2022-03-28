Amazon clears out prev-gen. iPad Air 4 models starting at $470 (Save up to $149)

While you can still save on the new iPad Air 5, Amazon is rolling out even deeper discounts on previous-generation models. Right now you can score the 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi 64GB for $479 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer is marking the lowest price to take at $129 off while beating our previous mention by an extra $21. You can also save up to $149 on 256GB models, too, which are down to $599.99 from the usual $749.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory.

While we did see iPad Air 5 discounts go live on pre-order day to end the week, those have begin to go out of stock as buyers scoop up Apple’s latest. While not all of the color options are available at this point, there’s up to $70 in savings to be had on the new release if you go with higher-capacity solutions.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

