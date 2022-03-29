AKAI’s MPK Mini Play MIDI keyboard hits new Amazon all-time low at $98, more from $59

After the launch the latest MK3 version just last week, Amazon has now knocked the price on the AKAI Professional MPK Mini Play MIDI keyboard down to $98. Regularly $139 like it fetches at Sweetwater, this is 29% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. AKAI updated its Mini Play model just last week with an OLED display and its Gen 2 keybed, but the previous-generation model is still a fantastic option for folks that don’t need the latest and greatest. It is also more than $50 less expensive. Still a perfectly capable MIDI controller for just about any DAW and for mobile music making without one, it features 25 mini keys alongside eight drum pads, a built-in speaker, plenty of built-in sounds, and more. Head below for additional MIDI keyboard controller deals for your Mac or Windows content creation rig from $59.

More MIDI keyboard controller deals:

Be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the new AKAI MPK Mini Play MK3 as well. Delivering upgraded hardware and the usual set of MPC-style drum pads, anyone interested in the latest from the brand will want to take a closer look right here. Then go hit up our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new PreSonus AudioBox GO $80 audio interface.

AKAI MPK Mini Play features:

Standalone Piano Style Keyboard – Portable mini keyboard and USB MIDI controller with 25 velocity-sensitive synthesizer action keys, pitch/mod joystick control, plus 128 sounds and 10 drum kits

Play Anywhere – Built in speaker, 1/8-inch headphone output and battery powered specification (3 x AA batteries – not included) for performing and producing on the go

Beat Maker Essential – 2 banks of 8 ultra-responsive backlit MIDI drum pads with Note Repeat and Full Level functions for drum machine style performance and music production

Tweak, Customize – 2 banks of 4 knobs (8 total) to tweak internal sounds or software parameters; In standalone mode control chorus, reverb, filter, EQ and envelope controls

