Run Windows on macOS with 1-year of Parallels Desktop Pro for just $32 (Reg. $100), today only

When it comes to software, macOS is pretty well stocked nowadays. But there are still a few programs you will only find on PC. Parallels Desktop Pro Edition allows you to use these Windows programs like native apps on your Mac. Right now for one day only, you can get a year subscription for $32 (Reg. $100) at 9to5Toys Specials when code GET60NOW has been applied at checkout.

For a long time, Macs have been able to run Windows using Boot Camp. This tool allows you to divide your hard disk between two different operating systems. The problem is, you have to constantly reboot your device to switch between the two sections. And an even bigger problem is that M1 Macs no longer support Boot Camp.

Parallels® Desktop Pro Edition is the catch-all solution. Trusted by over seven million users, this powerful utility lets you run 200,000 Windows apps inside macOS. What’s more, they run at full speed — and you don’t have to reboot your machine.

In fact, Parallels can present Windows software — like Office and CAD programs — inside regular macOS windows. You barely notice that you’re switching between the two platforms. You can also use Parallels to access Windows desktop, develop applications for both OSes, and move content between them. In the words of one PCMag reviewer, ”Parallels Desktop is the easiest, fastest, and most tightly integrated app for running Windows apps or the Windows desktop in Apple OS X.”

Order now for just $32 to get your one-year subscription at 68% off the going rate when you use code GET60NOW. Just remember to act fast, as it expires tonight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

