Amazon now offering up to $120 off a pair of Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets, more from $75 ea.

If you’re looking to score some of Amazon’s latest Fire tablets for the kids, it has now launched a notable “Buy 2, save $120” promotion on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet. Adding two of them to your cart will knock the total down to $279.99 shipped, or $120 off the regular $400 price tag. That’s $140 a pop and matching our previous individual deal price. Designed specifically for kids ages six to 12, it includes a year of Amazon Kids+ content, a slim case, and the ever important 2-year worry-replacement guarantee if they break it. The Fire 10 kids boasts an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 10.1-inch full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C connectivity, and up to 1TB of expandable storage alongside peace of mind-inducing parental controls. Get a closer look in our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup and head below for more details.

If you don’t think he kids need the latest and greatest from Amazon’s tablet lineup, take a look at the Fire 7 Kids model. It sells for $40 less than the value you’re getting on each Fire 10 above today with the same 2-year worry-free guarantee. However, Amazon is also offering a notable promotion on this model as well. If you add two of them to your cart and apply code 2PACK7KIDS at checkout, your total will drop from $200 down to $149.99 shipped. That brings them down to $75 each and nearly half the price of the latest model above.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet features:

Save up to $99 on a full-featured tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 that includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+, parental controls, a slim case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.

Features an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. They’ll find educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding, LEGO, and others,

