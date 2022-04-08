Elgato’s Key Light will illuminate your stream at $160, Green Screen at $140 (2022 Lows)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Studio Light for $159.99 shipped. Normally listed for $200, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen and is within $10 of the all-time low. This light is designed to be attached or stand on your desk to provide lighting for your webcam. It uses 80 premium OSRAM LEDs that can be controlled using the Elgato software over Wi-Fi. Controls include brightness up to 2,800 lumens and light temperature from 2900 to 7000K. The Elgato Key Light can be synchronized to other units and works with other Elgato products. Check out our launch coverage and then keep reading for more Elgato deals.

Alongside the Elgato Key Light, Amazon is also offering the Collapsible Green Screen for $139.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. This deal marks the new low price of 2022. This green screen can be transported around in the storage container and be popped up in seconds. The screen measures 58.27×70.87-inches and locks in place with the pneumatic X-frame. It is designed to provide a wrinkle-free chroma keying experience.

Be sure to check out this deal on an original Elgato Stream Deck for $125. This 15 key deck gives you easy access to hotkeys and macros that can be set up using the Stream Deck Software. You can also save on an Elgato CamLink 4K at $97.50. With all these Elgato products you will be most of the way to a streaming setup. All you’d need is a computer, camera, and microphone. The Anker PowerCast M300 USB microphones can be had for $42.50 and the ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop i7/RTX 3080 for $1,800.

Elgato Key Light features:

App-enabled: Adjust settings via your screen for accurate real-time feedback

Versatile color temperature: 2900 – 7000 K produces cold through warm white

Glare-free diffusion: Opal glass face ensures balanced lighting

Ultra-bright and adjustable 2800 lumens and fully dimmable

