Elgato’s Key Light will illuminate your stream at $160, Green Screen at $140 (2022 Lows)

Jared Locke -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsElgato
2022 Low $160

Amazon is offering the Elgato Key Light Studio Light for $159.99 shipped. Normally listed for $200, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen and is within $10 of the all-time low. This light is designed to be attached or stand on your desk to provide lighting for your webcam. It uses 80 premium OSRAM LEDs that can be controlled using the Elgato software over Wi-Fi. Controls include brightness up to 2,800 lumens and light temperature from 2900 to 7000K. The Elgato Key Light can be synchronized to other units and works with other Elgato products. Check out our launch coverage and then keep reading for more Elgato deals.

Alongside the Elgato Key Light, Amazon is also offering the Collapsible Green Screen for $139.99 with the on-page coupon clipped. This deal marks the new low price of 2022. This green screen can be transported around in the storage container and be popped up in seconds. The screen measures 58.27×70.87-inches and locks in place with the pneumatic X-frame. It is designed to provide a wrinkle-free chroma keying experience.

Be sure to check out this deal on an original Elgato Stream Deck for $125. This 15 key deck gives you easy access to hotkeys and macros that can be set up using the Stream Deck Software. You can also save on an Elgato CamLink 4K at $97.50. With all these Elgato products you will be most of the way to a streaming setup. All you’d need is a computer, camera, and microphone. The Anker PowerCast M300 USB microphones can be had for $42.50 and the ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop i7/RTX 3080 for $1,800.

Elgato Key Light features:

  • App-enabled: Adjust settings via your screen for accurate real-time feedback
  • Versatile color temperature: 2900 – 7000 K produces cold through warm white
  • Glare-free diffusion: Opal glass face ensures balanced lighting
  • Ultra-bright and adjustable 2800 lumens and fully dimmable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Elgato

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Capture camera footage with Elgato’s Cam Link 4K ...
Elgato refreshes Stream Deck MK.2 with new white coat o...
Take your stream to the next level with Razer’s new X...
Grab an Elgato Stream Deck at 17% off for $125
Elgato’s new HD60 X capture card records 1080p60 ...
This RTX 3080 gaming desktop reaches new low of $1,800
Automate your lights to save on electricity with Sengle...
Samsung’s new EVO Select 128GB microSD card down to a...
Load more...
Show More Comments