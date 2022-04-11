LEGO Children’s Amusement Park set revealed as upcoming gift with purchase

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest gift with purchase from LEGO. Set to release in the United States come May, the upcoming Children’s Amusement Park promotional build will come free on select orders and delivers a miniature fair setting. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Children’s Amusement Park coming soon

First revealed by the Facebook page of a LEGO Certified Store in Taiwan, the upcoming Children’s Amusement Park set will be the latest gift with purchase. While the part count is currently unknown from the single teaser, the build will be in minifigure-scale and depict three different amusement park attractions. There is a little swing themed around a monkey and banana as well as a ring toss duck game and mallet strength tester. A pair of minifigures are also included for expanding your LEGO theme park or city at large.

As always with these LEGO gift with purchase sets, you’ll need to hit a certain spend threshold in order to lock in the freebie. Because we’re so far out from the stateside release of the Children’s Amusement Park set, there isn’t a direct confirmation of just how much you’ll have to spend to score this one. Over in Taiwan, that is looking like $3,200 TW, which converts to around $110 USD. So whether we end up seeing a direct conversion or the LEGO Group adjusting to better fit in with set releases later in the year is still up in the air.

Speaking of, the Children’s Amusement Park could be our first hint at the latest expansion to the LEGO Group’s theme park series. Releasing once every two years, the Creator Expert Amusement Park lineup last saw the Haunted House back in 2020. It launched right on May 13, which coincides quite well with the expected May 16 start date for the upcoming gift with purchase. So if past reveals have been any indication, we should be seeing a new kit join the roster right around when this promotion goes live.

There’s still no telling just what that build will be, though reports have indicated it will be a new roller coaster. Not to be confused with the 2018 model, the newer version should include some form of loop to really double down on the thrill ride aspect. That being said, we’ll just have to wait for now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!