Sierra’s Smart Essential Oil Diffuser with LED lighting now $30 shipped (25% off), more

Pure Care Daily (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sierra Modern Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Essential Oil Diffuser in two colorways for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon for the popular smart diffuser, coming within a few bucks of the all-time low. With an “intelligent aromatherapy” experience at its core, its companion app delivers control over the LED light color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling options, and more. However, you can also use it with voice commands via compatible Alexa and Google gear. It boasts a 400ml water tank that supports up to 12 straight hours of continuous mist and, unlike heat-based solutions, uses 360-degree “ultra sonic frequencies that instantly vaporize water and oil molecules into the air.” More deals and details below. 

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Equities (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier for $29.95 shipped. Regularly up to $40, this is another solid 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Delivering a more traditional humidifier experience than today’s lead deal, it is a quick and easy, no-fuss solution to ensuring your air quality is comfortable throughout the day and night. “No humming, whistling, or crackling as this durable whole-house humidifier steadily and efficiently dispenses the soothing cool mist you crave.”

Check out the new Dyson Zone ANC headphones that double as a wearable air purifier. Then go dive into the ongoing spring price drops on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat to take intelligent control over your air conditioning this summer and beyond (among many other things). You can get a closer look at the specs and deal information in our previous coverage right here. 

Sierra Modern Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser features:

Intelligent Aromatherapy – A great addition to your smart home that is powered intelligently and wifi compatible. Use it like a normal diffuser or download the companion app to control features like LED color, mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling and more directly from your phone. Our smart diffuser is also Alexa and Google Home compatible and can be used with echo/tap/dot to control simply by using your voice. A large 400ml water tank allows for up to 12 hours of continuous mist.

