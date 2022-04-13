Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Inspire Pro, RAW Power, Juice Watch, and more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below, joining this morning’s price drops on AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case as well as ongoing offers on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini. Today’s app collection features deals on titles like Inspire Pro, RAW Power, Juice Watch, Toppl., Rent Business Tycoon Game, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rent Business Tycoon Game: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Moth and Beetle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $32 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Textilus Pro Word Processor: $2 (Reg. $6)

More on Inspire Pro:

Our proprietary painting engine Sorcery takes full advantage of the GPU to render brush strokes with brilliant 64-bit color, laser-sharp sub-pixel precision, and insanely fast speed. While the strokes of a wet oil paint brush look beautiful on their own, the breathtaking blending effects of a dry brush will absolutely stun you. Graze the canvas with just a bit of pressure to add a subtle blur to your artwork or use stronger pressure to actually mix existing colors on the canvas together to create new ones.

