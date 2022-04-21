LEGO officially reveals new 1,890-piece UCS Landspeeder with exclusive minifigs

After getting a first look at what to expect from the new UCS Landspeeder, the LEGO Group has now officially revealed the new creation. Clocking in as the latest Ultimate Collectors Series set, the new X-34 Landspeeder arrives with nearly 1,900 pieces and is the most detailed LEGO version of the vehicle to date. Launching on May 1, you can get all of the details below.

LEGO’s next UCS creation has been revealed

Having been rumored for months now, we’re finally getting an official look at the new LEGO UCS Landspeeder. Depicting the Lars Family’s X-34 Landspeeder most prominently seen in A New Hope, the vehicle has received the LEGO treatment a handful of times in the past. Now for its latest recreation, the LEGO Group is going all-out to assemble the largest brick-built depiction yet.

Stacking up to 1,890 pieces, the build clocks in at 20 inches long and 12 inches wide. As you can expect a UCS set, the new LEGO Landspeeder is packed with details that we haven’t seen in the smaller play-scale versions before. There’s a more accurate drivers seat, as well as plenty of greebling in the exposed engine. I also love the entirely new windscreen piece that is making its first debut in the set.

Speaking of new, the upcoming UCS Landspeeder is giving the LEGO Group an opportunity to reveal its latest exclusive minifigure. Included in the set are two different characters, with Luke Skywalker and C-3PO being fitting additions to the set. Luke is rocking his expected white garb outfit that we’ve seen time and time again, though the real star is the Protocol Droid. This time around, you’ll find a new look most notably shown off by the dual-molded right leg.

Alongside the model itself, you’re also looking at a display stand underneath in true UCS fashion. That’s complemented by a display plaque too, which showcases specs and other information about the Landspeeder taken from the Star Wars universe.

Launching on May 1, the new LEGO Star Wars UCS Landspeeder will be arriving just in time for the May the 4th festivies. It arrives with a $199.99 price tag here in the United States, keeping up with the usual tradition from these spring Ultimate Collectors Series sets. This will be a midnight release, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

A lot can change in a few hours. After our first look earlier in the morning, I was left pretty skeptical on the set. But now that the LEGO Group has officially taken the wraps off the new UCS Landspeeder, I have to say I am impressed. Whether you plan on buying it or not on May 1, be sure to at least feast your eyes on all of the details packed into this kit down below.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!