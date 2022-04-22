LEGO BrickLink Designer Program confirms pricing of nine upcoming fan-made creations

After seeing the second round of Bricklink Designer Program kits go up for sale to close out last year, the LEGO Group is now officially announcing pricing on the next batch of fan-made kits. This time around, you’ll find nine different creations designed by previous near-successful LEGO Ideas designers ranging Classic Space-inspired builds to highly-detailed buildings and more.

Latest BrickLink Designer Program sets announced

Arriving as the third round of the BrickLink Designer Program, nine new creations will be joining the fan-made collection of sets to get the official treatment. While not too much has changed this time around, there is one notable adjustment.

This most recent round features some of the largest builds we’ve seen from the community-driven side of the LEGO lineup, be it the BrickLink Designer Program or even LEGO Ideas. Capping out at quite the pricey $400 going rate, these builds are at least very solid values with the number of included bricks. You can check out the full pricing details ahead of pre-orders going live in the future.

BrickLink Designer Program Round Three inclusions:

Space Troopers!: $199.99 | 2,670 pieces

| 2,670 pieces 1950s Diner: $129.99 | 1,377 pieces

| 1,377 pieces Train Station Studgate: $399.99 | 4,062 pieces

| 4,062 pieces Working Waterfall: $229.99 | 2,399 pieces

| 2,399 pieces Exploratorium: $299.99 | 3,403 pieces

| 3,403 pieces Winter Chalet: $199.99 | 2,705 pieces

| 2,705 pieces Modular Construction Site: $319.99 | 3,371 pieces

| 3,371 pieces Mountain View Observatory: $319.99 | 3,889 pieces

| 3,889 pieces Brickwest Studios: $349.99 | 3,928 pieces

As of now there are no details yet on when these new LEGO BrickLink Designer Program sets will be going up for purchase. Even with the final builds locked in and confirmed pricing, it seems like it will be a bit until the LEGO Group is ready to launch pre-orders. And given that we’ve seen issues with this whole fan-made set program in the past, this could be giving the company more time to iron things out.

As a quick reminder of how that process actually works, things are a bit different than your typical LEGO kit. Each of the nine different projects will be competing to actually ship to customers. Once the pre-orders go live, the first few of them to reach 3,000 orders will be the ones that make the cut, with the other four not making it into production. Last time around, it was the first five sets, but there is no confirmation from the LEGO Group on that front yet for the third round of BrickLink Designer Program contenders.

From there, each of the locked-in creations will receive a limited run of 10,000 models – that’s an increase from the 5,000-unit production that we saw during the first BrickLink Designer Program round which had several of the kits sell out almost instantly. Though with the much higher price tags this time around, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a bit more time to lock-in your order.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the first round of LEGO BrickLink Designer Program sets still yet to ship, I think there’s still a lot to be seen from the collaboration with the community, especially considering that these are the largest sets to come out of the fan-made program so far. I can definitely see myself picking up a few of these, but the turn around time is going to be the real dealbreaker. Hopefully being the third round of these will mean that the LEGO Group has locked down the process of turning these builds into kits. And if not, I am sure that many fans will still find these unique creations to be worth the wait.

