Smartphone Accessories: Anker 32W USB-C/A Dual Car Charger $30, more

Anker via Amazon is offering its 32W USB-C/A Dual Port Car Charger for $29.99 shipped. Down from $36, this marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked here and is a new all-time low. If you’re getting ready to head out on spring or summer vacations, then this car charger is the perfect buy. It has two ports, one delivering 20W USB-C PD and the other 12W PowerIQ over USB-A. This means you can easily fast charge your iPhone as well as power up an Apple Watch or an iPhone, just slower. In the end, it’s versatile and perfect for ensuring that you arrive after a long trip with a fully charged phone. Plus, should you leverage the 20W USB-C PD port, there’s even a possibility of quickly powering up when just running to the store, something that I constantly enjoy with my car charger personally.

Anker USB C Car Charger, 30W 2-Port Type C Fast Car Charger with 18W Power Delivery and 12W PIQ, PowerDrive PD 2 with LED for iPhone 12/12 Pro/Mini / 11 / XS/Max/XR/X, Pixel, iPad, and More. Power Delivery: Loaded with 20W of charging power—the perfect match for the latest iPhone series. Break the Speed Limit: Use the 20W USB-C port to charge an iPhone 13 to 50% in just 30 minutes. That’s up to 3 times faster than your old charger. Universal Compatibility: Charge a huge range of devices including phones, tablets, and more. Superior Safety: Anker’s MultiProtect safety system ensures total protection for you and your devices.

