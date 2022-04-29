Android app deals of the day: Defense Zone 2, Bridge Constructor Portal, Escapists 2, more

Friday’s best price drops on Android apps are now up for grabs courtesy of Google Play. The software offers are joined by a $500 discount on Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G Android smartphone and Samsung’s pro noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds as well as everything else in our Android deal hub. The app deals are headlined by titles like Defense Zone 2 HD, Bridge Constructor Portal, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, The Escapists 2, Skilltree Saga, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Google Play Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by $500 off the going rate on Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia PRO 5G Android smartphone alongside this ongoing deal on TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G model. Joining this week’s discounts on Jabra’s new Elite 3/4 earbuds with Google Fast Pair, Amazon now has a solid price drop on Samsung’s pro noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds as well. Seagate’s Android-compatible portable SSD is also now on sale alongside everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Defense Zone 2 HD:

The game settings are balanced to meet the goals of different players. If you want to test your skills and strategy, you can play the difficult level. If you are just playing for fun, then choose easy or medium level. Greater variety of weaponry and landscape types gives you huge freedom in choosing your battle tactics. Choose the right weapon type and position to make sure your defense is effective. Airstrikes and the possibility of temporarily increasing weapon power can give you the advantage, and guarantee you will never get bored in the battle process.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!