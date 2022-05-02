Sony’s EXTRA BASS waterproof speaker in all colors drops to $48 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker in all colorways for $48 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently on sale for $50 at Best Buy, this is 20% off the going rate on the 2021 model, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Featuring a sort of HomePod-like form-factor, the IP67 waterproof Bluetooth speaker comes in five different colorways at the discounted rate today. It boasts 16 hours of wireless playback on a single charge alongside Sony’s “EXTRA BASS” treatment for “deep, punchy sound” as well as an optional shoulder/carrying strap. Sony has also housed its “Sound Diffusion Processor” inside that “expands sound far and wide” as well. Head below for more details.

When it comes to brand name Bluetooth speaker solutions, JBL is another notable option to turn to for a refresh this spring and summer. Fortunately, its latest Amazon sale is still alive and well with prices starting from $30 on a range of its lauded options, from the ultra-portable Clip 3 model right up to the larger and more powerful Charge 5 and Flip 5 speakers. Swing by our coverage for a closer look and a broad range of colorways to choose from for each.

Portable speaker offers continue with a new 2022 low on Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 and Bose’s latest SoundLink Flex model as well as everything else you’ll find in our deal hub. But if you’re looking for some kind of smart home gear hub, you’ll find some fantastic options on sale right here includingAmazon’s all-new Echo Show 15, just for starters.

Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker features:

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound far and wide

Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated)

Up to 16 hours of battery life with indicator

Compact portable design with multiway strap included

Add an extra speaker for stereo sound

Connect and stream music easily with Bluetooth

