Satechi takes 20% off entire stable of MagSafe chargers, wireless pads, more for Mother’s Day

Rikka Altland -
Smartphone AccessoriesSatechi
Shop now 20% off

Not letting Belkin hog the spotlight, Satechi is launching a new Mother’s Day sale today that’s taking 20% off its entire selection of wireless charging products. Free shipping is available in orders over $40 and you’ll need to apply code MOTHER at checkout. Leading the way is Satechi’s Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station at $48. Down from $60, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price throughout the year and the lowest in months. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review from a year ago, and still use it every day now.

Satechi Mother’s Day sale highlights:

Elsewhere in iPhone accessory discounts, Belkin is currently also getting in on the Mother’s Day highlights by discounting nearly its entire selection of chargers. Headlined by the new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger on sale for the very first time, there’s also plenty of other ways to refresh your nightstand or everyday carry.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Satechi

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE Dual 60W USB-C/A Car Cha...
Native Union launches 20% off sitewide Mother’s D...
Smartphone Accessories: LISEN MagSafe Air Vent Phone Mo...
Smartphone Accessories: elago 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging H...
Android app deals of the day: Package Inc, Traffix, Box...
BLACK+DECKER’s budget-friendly 20V MAX 1/4-inch i...
Bird’s V-frame e-bike is a great Mother’s Day gift ...
Best-selling POWERLIX outdoor sleeping pads inflate in ...
Load more...
Show More Comments