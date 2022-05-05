Satechi takes 20% off entire stable of MagSafe chargers, wireless pads, more for Mother’s Day

Not letting Belkin hog the spotlight, Satechi is launching a new Mother’s Day sale today that’s taking 20% off its entire selection of wireless charging products. Free shipping is available in orders over $40 and you’ll need to apply code MOTHER at checkout. Leading the way is Satechi’s Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station at $48. Down from $60, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price throughout the year and the lowest in months. This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review from a year ago, and still use it every day now.

Satechi Mother’s Day sale highlights:

Elsewhere in iPhone accessory discounts, Belkin is currently also getting in on the Mother’s Day highlights by discounting nearly its entire selection of chargers. Headlined by the new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger on sale for the very first time, there’s also plenty of other ways to refresh your nightstand or everyday carry.

Satechi Dock5 Charging Station features:

Create your own modern charging space while keeping all your electronics organized with the Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station with Wireless Charging. Ideal for family homes, workspaces, classrooms, and more, the Charging Station powers five USB devices at the same time with two USB-C PD ports, two USB-A ports, and a designated Qi wireless charging pad.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!