Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Barbearian, True Skate, Teslagrad, and more

Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to cap off the work week are now up for grabs. Joining this morning’s notable Amazon Apple gear promotion that knocks up to 30% off a range of first-party accessories, you can also score a big-time price drop on Apple’s MagSafe Duo, which is now seeing its first price drop of the year. On the app side of things, our deal collection is headlined by titles like Barbearian, Teslagrad, Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD, True Skate, Dandara, and Inkwork, among others. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Stories: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Messenger Oracle: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Marklist – Manage Later Things: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Bad North: $5 (Reg. $15)

Barbearian is a fast-paced hack’n’slash with massive battles in a colorful, hand-drawn world. Hijacked to a to strange world. Forced to fight for your life. Discover the secrets of the Arbitrators and find your way back home! 100+ levels full of action and adventure…Collect loot, purchase upgrades and experiment with numerous weapons…Rescue prisoners and build your own army…Encounter colossal boss monsters and take them down.

