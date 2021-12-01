LEGO’s first Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness set has been unveiled

Following up the Razor Crest Microfighter we saw earlier today, yet another LEGO 2022 set has been revealed. Arriving as the first and only kit focused around the Multiverse of Madness, the upcoming set assembles Doctor Strange alongside two other minifigures and a unique foe to face off with crafted from over 260 pieces. Head below for a full breakdown of the LEGO Multiverse of Madness, known as the Gargantos Showdown (761205).

LEGO unveils the very first Multiverse of Madness set

Before we dive into the new LEGO Doctor Strange set for 2022, it’s worth preceding with caution for those who want to remain spoiler-free. The LEGO set seems to give quite a bit away for the upcoming film, Multiverse of Madness.

Entering as set number 761205, the upcoming Gargantos Showdown enters with 264 pieces and has been unveiled by the official LEGO instruction manual site. As you’d expect from a name like that, the set is focused mainly around the sea-monster, who will likely have some major focus in the upcoming movie. Although since we really don’t know what to expect from the film, there’s no telling just how big of a spoiler this will really be.

As for minifigures, you’re looking at three different characters from the Multiverse of Madness. There’s of course Doctor Strange himself, which appears to be the same minifig as we saw in the new Spider-Man: No Way Home set from earlier in the year. So there’s yet another chance to score the all-new cape element used for the Cloak of Levitation.

You’re also getting a pair of other brick-built renditions of characters, with this set including Wong for one of the very first times. In fact, this is only the second inclusion in all of the LEGO Marvel sets, with 2019’s limited-edition figure pack being the first and only other release. In this case though, it is an all-new figure fitting for the more recent appearance changes of the character.

And by far the biggest spoiler of the Gargantos Showdown, the set also includes a minifigure of America Chavez, a character who has yet to be introduced into the MCU. She looks to sport an entirely new set of printing, though we’ll likely be able to confirm that once the LEGO Group officially announces the set.

As we had reported on earlier in this fall, this kit will arrive as the only LEGO Multiverse of Madness set. There’s no word yet on just when we will see Gargantos Showdown hit LEGO store shelves. But as of now, we do know that the kit will enter with a $29.99 price tag. Given that the movie itself will be hitting cinemas in May, we will likely see LEGO set 761205 released as part of the late-winter wave, probably around March.

9to5Toys’ Take:

We were expecting December to begin releasing the floodgates of all the new LEGO 2022 sets, but things are getting pretty wild on just the first day! Today’s LEGO Multiverse of Madness reveal gives us more of a look at the Doctor Strange sequel than we’ve seen from Marvel themselves, and frankly is the best info yet into what to expect from the latest expansion to the MCU.

As for the actual LEGO set, I think that the Gargantos Showdown build is pretty novel. Will this end up being some kind of teaser towards Shuma Gorath? Or does the Marvel Cinematic Universe have something else in-store and set 761205 is just an unknowing red herring from the LEGO Group? I guess we’ll have to wait and see for the theatrical release come 2022.

I will say that it’s a bit weird that Scarlet Witch (Wanda) is not included as a figure or focus of the set, given that this is the only reported kit from the film. But often times, the LEGO Group is only sent a basic amount of information and concept art around a movie. So with the Multiverse of Madness shaping up to be quite the interesting movie, it seems likely that Marvel didn’t want to tease too much of the plot ahead of getting an official trailer.

More LEGO 2022 news:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!