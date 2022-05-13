Three magazine subs for $13 this weekend only: Wine Enthusiasts, Men’s Health, GQ, many more

Justin Kahn -
Mediadiscountmags
$4.50 ea. 3 for $13

This weekend DiscountsMags is running one of its most notable sales of the year, offering any three titles on this landing page for $13. That’s $4.33 per year each with the usual free shipping on every issue, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals. You’ll find titles like Wine Enthusiasts, Taste of Home, Women’s Health, Forbes, Fast Company, Men’s Health, GQ, Esquire, Golf Digest, and much more. And as per usual, you can send any of the titles in your cart to a separate address with an optional gift note. Head below for more details and a way to score even deeper price drops on larger bundles. 

While you’ll need to add at least three 1-year subscriptions to your order to redeem the $13 price tag, the prices drop even lower with larger bundles. The first three titles come out to $4.33 each, but you can also add a fourth and fifth title to the bundle at $4 a piece

Browse through the entire sale right here for a look at all of the titles eligible for this weekend’s bundle offer. Just keep in mind, you can still land a copy of Bon Appetit for a few cents less without needing to go for the bundle as part of this mid-week sale

Then go scoop up your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies and head over to our media deal hub for all of this weekend’s best movie and TV show offers including the latest Apple sale from $7.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine features:

Wine Enthusiast Magazine is one of the most respected and quoted authorities in the world of wine and spirits. We feature the hottest trends in everything related to wine. Our seasoned editors do the work for you, with over 700 expert ratings and reviews in each issue. Plus, in-depth features on all aspects of cocktails, spirits, beer, inventive wine and food pairings, trendy recipes, savvy travel features, and more.

