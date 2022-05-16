Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, Crying Suns, and more

Monday morning has arrived and with the new workweek we have a fresh batch of Mac and iOS app deals. Along with the software offers, we are also tracking a new 2022 low on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air as well as solid price drops on its new iPad Air 5 and the latest iPad mini 6. The apps are headlined by deals on Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, Crying Suns, Pocket Academy, Dungeon Village 2, and much more. Head below for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: JING Focus – Calm Down & Focus: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $10 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $10 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $13 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Translator Pro!: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: LE02 | AudioKit Retro Piano: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $27 (Reg. $55)

Mac: Affinity Publisher: $27 (Reg. $55)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Single Origin – Coffee Timer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – Picture Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Happy Fox Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Invoice Maker App – On The Go: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Swim Out: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Affinity Designer:

Built with input from some of the world’s leading designers and based on Apple Design award-winning technology, Affinity Designer for iPad takes all the power and precision of our outstanding professional graphic design desktop app and converts it into an incredible immersive experience. It has everything you need to create stunning illustrations, branding, icons, UI/UX designs, print projects, typography, concept art and much more – all completely free from the confines of your desk.

