Roborock’s new app/voice-controlled smart Q5 robot vac now $430 ($100 off), more from $180

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its new Q5 Robot Vacuum at $100 off. Using the on-page coupons you can land the base model Q5 at $329.99 shipped, down from he regular $430 or bundle it with the self-empty dock at $599.99 shipped. This $100 in savings is matching the lowest we have tracked on the self-empty dock model and the best price we have seen without it. Delivering quite a notable 2700Pa of suction power, you’ll also find just about all of the brand’s latest tech, from LiDAR navigation and multi-level mapping to 180-minute runtimes to app and voice control (“vacuuming routes, setting cleaning schedules, adjusting the suction power, creating no-go zones, invisible walls,” and more). The self-empty dock bin delivers up to seven weeks of purely autonomous cleaning without you lifting a finger as well. Head below for additional Roborock deals from $180.

More Roborock robot vacuum and mop deals:

Be sure to check out our exclusive deal on the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI smart robotic vacuum with auto mop refill. Then scope out this new all-time low on Anker’s hybrid vacuum and mopping RoboVac G10 while you’re at it. We also just took a closer look at the 3D obstacle avoidance and oscillating mopping system available inside of the latest yeedi models that are currently marked down and starting from $300.

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum features:

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 2700Pa Suction: With powerful 2700Pa suction, the Roborock Q5 easily picks up pet hair, dust and finer dirts from floors or carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Precision Mapping with PreciSense LiDAR: LiDAR navigation creates accurate maps, and Q5 can save up to 4 maps. Use 3D Mapping to view your home in 3D and add furniture and floor materials to recreate your home virtually.

Handle Large Homes Easily: 180mins runtime using a large onboard battery means up to 3230 sqft of cleaning on a single charge. A Large dustbin (470ml) means less emptying so you can tackle a large home without pause.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!