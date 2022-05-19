Classic Apple Mac-style elago AirPods 3 case drops back down to $10, plus more from $7

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its classic Mac AW3 AirPods 3 Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this one goes for $12 directly from elago with additional shipping fees right now, it typically sells for between $13 and $14 on Amazon with Prime shipping. Today’s deal is within cents of our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Designed to look like the original Apple Mac desktop, it wraps your AirPods 3 case in silicone nostalgia. Compatible with the wireless charging pad solutions you already have and leaving the cable port accessible when needed, this is a novel way to protect your precious AirPods case from annoying scratches and drops. Check out our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more from $7.

elago’s more basic silicone AirPods 3 case is currently starting from $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 via Amazon right now as well. Regularly $9 or more, this one delivers a similar silicone experience just without the Apple stylings. It also ships with the carabiner clip you’ll see in the images on the listing page right here. The same wireless charging capabilities are present on this model as well.

But if you’re still looking to upgrade to Apple’s latest wireless earbuds, the AirPods 3 are currently marked down on Amazon to $150 shipped. Delivering added water-resistance as well as Spatial Audio support and the new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening, you can get a closer look at the price breakdown and feature set in our previous deal coverage right here.

And here’s some of the latestAirPods 3 cases that have hit the market:

elago AW3 AirPods 3 Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC PRODUCTS THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a decorative plate that WILL FIT PERFECTLY AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

THE NOSTALGIC DESIGN ALLOWS YOU TO reminisce about the RETRO and OLD SCHOOL monitor while having GREAT DROP PROTECTION. EASILY INSTALL AND REMOVE THE case without sacrificing ANY FUNCTIONALITY – like WIRELESS CHARGING.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!