Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $46, Bravely Default II $35, much more

In today’s best game deals, while we are still tracking rare price drops on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at $40 each, we are now seeing Pokémon Legends: Arceus down at $45.99 shipped via the trusted Altatac’s eBay storefront. Regularly $60 and currently $51 on Amazon, this is nearly 25% off the going rate on the latest pocket monster experience and a great chance to land a rarely discounted title in your collection. Sending trainers back to the Hisui region years before it was known as Sinnoh, this action RPG open-world take on the Pokémon formula has you building out the area’s very first Pokédex. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, you’ll also be getting a closer look at and learning more about the region’s mythical Pokémon Arceus, the “key to this mysterious tale.” And be sure to dive into everything we known about the Gen 9 titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Head below for deals on Bravely Default II, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup
- Bravely Default II $35 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Coaster and Placemat Set
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Remasters and Retro PSN sale up to 70% off
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $46 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy PSN $45 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN from $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man eShop sale from $10
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $46 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Multiplayer Pack DLC
- Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village $30 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $50 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe PSN $53 (Reg. $100+)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Toby: The Secret Mine eShop $2 (Reg. $12)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!