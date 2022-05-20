Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $46, Bravely Default II $35, much more

In today’s best game deals, while we are still tracking rare price drops on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at $40 each, we are now seeing Pokémon Legends: Arceus down at $45.99 shipped via the trusted Altatac’s eBay storefront. Regularly $60 and currently $51 on Amazon, this is nearly 25% off the going rate on the latest pocket monster experience and a great chance to land a rarely discounted title in your collection. Sending trainers back to the Hisui region years before it was known as Sinnoh, this action RPG open-world take on the Pokémon formula has you building out the area’s very first Pokédex. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, you’ll also be getting a closer look at and learning more about the region’s mythical Pokémon Arceus, the “key to this mysterious tale.” And be sure to dive into everything we known about the Gen 9 titles, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Head below for deals on Bravely Default II, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

