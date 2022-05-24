eufy’s all-new Dual Camera Video Doorbell sees first discount to $170 (Save $30), more

eufy’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the very first discount on its all-new Dual Camera Video Doorbell. Now dropping down to $169.99 shipped, you would more typically pay $200 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $30 off. Having just launched back in February, the new eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell is its most capable solution yet with a 2K HDR main sensor that can stream footage right to your smartphone, smart display, and more. On top of the usual doorbell functionality that can audibly alert you thanks to the included hardware chime, there’s also the second camera sensor. Pointed at the ground to keep an eye on package deliveries, the 1080p camera is backed by all of the same motion detection capabilities. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know. Head below for more.

Speaking of the very first price cuts courtesy of eufy, its official Amazon storefront is also carrying the savings over to the brand’s just-released SmartDrop Package Drop Box. Now sitting at $339.99, you would more regularly pay $400 with today’s offer slashing $60 off. Delivering every bit as much of an all-time low, this smart home upgrade also rests on your front porch and provides a more secure place for packages to be dropped off. Housed within an all-metal, weather-resistant body, an integrated 1080p camera lets you keep tabs on when boxes are dropped off inside with app alerts and more to round out the package.

Both of the new eufy offerings are also compatible with Alexa, so it’s a smart time to check out the sale that went live over the weekend on Amazon’s selection of Echo devices. Covering its popular smart speakers and displays, amongst other form-factors, these price cuts all start from $20.

eufy Dual Camera Video Doorbell features:

The view offered by ordinary cameras is just too limited to provide complete protection. With a low-angle camera, blindspots are eliminated and your doorstep is in full view. Get instantly notified when your package arrives with Delivery Guard. Plus, you’ll receive pick-up reminders and alerts if someone approaches your package. See what triggered a recording, so you know how visitors approached your door and what they were doing with 3 second videos.

