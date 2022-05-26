9to5Toys Daily: May 26, 2022 – Apple Watch Leather Link Bands $89, Pixel 6/Pro, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.
- Official Apple Watch Leather Link Bands fall to new Amazon lows from $89
- Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones see pre-paid discounts from $600 with $300 gift card
- Twelve South Memorial Day sale take 20% off leather iPhone 13 cases, Mac stands, more
Host
Links:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel!
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Like our Facebook page!
- Download the 9to5Toys app!
- Subscribe to our newsletter!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!