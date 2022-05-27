Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 wireless headphones see first discount to $220

First sale $220

Amazon is offering the Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $219.99 shipped. Today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve seen since launch in January at CES 2022, down from its normal $280 going rate. These iconic headphones feature V-MODA’s award-winning signature sound both in Bluetooth and wired mode, making them a great option for enjoying your favorite tunes or mastering music. The built-in Lithium-Ion battery delivers up to 14 hours of continuous music playback wirelessly and can be recharged completely in under two hours. Plus, it features dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers as well as Hi-Res CCAW Japanese coil to get Hi-Res Audio certification. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Leverage your savings from above to pick up this headphone stand on Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. The curved design on the top allows it to hold your headphones without putting wear on the headband and indenting it should your cans sit there for a while before you pick them up again.

While you’re out and about, consider picking up Ray-Ban Stories that are now on sale at $239. These are smart sunglasses you might actually wear, considering they have the iconic look of Ray-Ban while still packing some nice features. Notably, there’s a built-in camera and speakers that sit right above your ears, letting you take calls or listen to music while still hearing your surroundings.

Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphone features:

  • V-MODA award-winning signature sound (50+ Editors’ Choice Awards) both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs 
  • Lithium-ion battery provides up to 14 hours of continuous music, entertainment and calls. Recharge it to 100% in 100 minutes thanks to the included elegant V-Micro USB cable; unlimited hours of music in analog wired mode 
  • Dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese coil for Hi-Res Audio certification (JAS) when cabled + Qualcomm aptX audio codec for CD Quality wireless audio playback (Rose Gold model only)

