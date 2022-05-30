Roborock’s LiDAR smart S7 robo vac and mop now $150 off at $500, plus more from $200

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering the Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this model is among the latest releases in the Roborock lineup that is now $150 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. It is also the second-best price we have tracked this year. The S7 combines smart vacuuming with Roborock’s VibraRise mopping action to sweep the floors before leaving them sparkling clean with an onboard 300ml water tank. Alongside Wi-Fi connectivity, LiDAR navigation, and “comprehensive app control,” features include adjustable suction power and water flow, cleaning schedules, no-go zones, and invisible walls, as well as voice control support via Alexa, Google Home, and Siri (Shortcuts). Head below for more Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals.

More Roborock robotic vacuum and mop deals:

If you’re looking for a shop vac solution, we are still tracking new Amazon all-time lows on the Vacmaster wet/dry models starting from under $59 shipped right here. Just make sure to swing by our Dyson Memorial Day event coverage where you’ll find solid price drops on a range of its popular cordless stick models and air purifier fans starting from $221 shipped. Everything you need to know about this sale can be founding our piece from last week.

Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop features:

Roborock S7 robot vacuum is the Winner of 17 Best of CES 2021 Awards, from Business Insider, Digital Trends, Newsweek, How To Geek, and many more. Please be aware products purchased from non-authorized channels are not covered by the official warranty.

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!