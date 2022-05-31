Smartphone Accessories: 48W USB-C/A Car Charger + MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $20, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAinope
49% off From $11

AINOPE USAINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger with MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally fetches $30 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Ready to power your tech while on road trips, you’ll find a 30W USB-C PD port as well as 18W USB-A charging to run anything you have in the car. On top of being able to fast charge your iPhone, iPad, and even power your M1 MacBook, this is a well-rounded power solution all around, as it can be used to top off just about any device you jump in the car with. Plus, considering it ships with a MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, you’ll be ready to go as soon as it arrives.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

AINOPE 48W iPhone Car Charger fast charging is equipped with 30W（MAX） PD port, 6X faster than 20W charger, can rapidly charge iPhone 13 from 0% to 80% within 30mins, charge iPhone 13 Pro Max from 0% to 63% within 30mins.

This USB C to Lightning cable uses MFi certified C94 smart chip. Upgraded 3D aluminum connector, and exclusive laser welding technology, which to ensure the metal part won’t break and also have a tighter connection which fits well even with a protective case on and will never lose connection. 

The USB car charger iPhone equipped with USB C(PD3.0) port and USB A(QC3.0) port, has been recognized by official USB-IF and Qualcomm and passes 15 multi-layer tests, compatible with [PD 30W/PPS 25W/QC 30W]. So you can charge two devices simultaneously and be faster and safer. 

