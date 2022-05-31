Smartphone Accessories: 48W USB-C/A Car Charger + MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $20, more

AINOPE USAINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 48W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger with MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally fetches $30 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Ready to power your tech while on road trips, you’ll find a 30W USB-C PD port as well as 18W USB-A charging to run anything you have in the car. On top of being able to fast charge your iPhone, iPad, and even power your M1 MacBook, this is a well-rounded power solution all around, as it can be used to top off just about any device you jump in the car with. Plus, considering it ships with a MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, you’ll be ready to go as soon as it arrives.
AINOPE 48W iPhone Car Charger fast charging is equipped with 30W（MAX） PD port, 6X faster than 20W charger, can rapidly charge iPhone 13 from 0% to 80% within 30mins, charge iPhone 13 Pro Max from 0% to 63% within 30mins.
This USB C to Lightning cable uses MFi certified C94 smart chip. Upgraded 3D aluminum connector, and exclusive laser welding technology, which to ensure the metal part won’t break and also have a tighter connection which fits well even with a protective case on and will never lose connection.
The USB car charger iPhone equipped with USB C(PD3.0) port and USB A(QC3.0) port, has been recognized by official USB-IF and Qualcomm and passes 15 multi-layer tests, compatible with [PD 30W/PPS 25W/QC 30W]. So you can charge two devices simultaneously and be faster and safer.
