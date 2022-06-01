Dash Everyday Steel Bread Maker hits Amazon all-time low ahead of summer meals at $58

Amazon is now offering the Dash Everyday Stainless Steel Bread Maker for $58.20 shipped. This model hit Amazon last year for the first time at $120 and since dropped down to a regular price closer to $85 before starting to see some notable deals beyond that over the course of 2022. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low at roughly $4 under our previous mention for the lowest price we can find. Delivering fresh bread to your summer cookouts and dinner table all year round, it can produce up to 1.5-pound loaves with automatic kneading and baking settings. It features 12 preset options ranging from French and ultra-fast to gluten-free and artisan alongside an automatic ingredient dispenser for adding “fruits, nuts, and fillings.” More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $58 bread maker section will highlight how notable today’s lead deal is. There are only a couple options for less than $58, none of which are as well known or as popular as the Dash model above. Even the Amazon Basics model goes for over $60 right now.

Elsewhere is today’s best cooking deals, we have Chefman’s regularly $90 stainless steel TurboFry. air fryer is down at $40. Just be sure to scope out the price drops we spotted on Oster’s XL 42L Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven and Chefman’s Electric Wine Opener bundle while it’s marked down to $15.50, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Even more can be found over in our home goods deal hub.

Dash Everyday Stainless Steel Bread Maker features:

YOUR BREAD, YOUR WAY: Bake fresh traditional and artisanal loaves at home with the Dash Everyday Bread Maker!

ALL IN ONE: This Bread Maker streamlines the process of baking bread at home, kneading dough, timing the rise, and baking all in a single appliance! Plus, it’s equipped with a 13-hour delay start feature for fresh bread at any time.

12 PRE-PROGRAMMED MODES and DIGITAL DISPLAY: Twelve pre-programmed baking modes allow you to create an impressive range of breads with the push of a button, including French, Whole-Wheat, Ultra-Fast, Sweet, Gluten-Free, Artisan, Jam, Cake, and more!

