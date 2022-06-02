Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical keyboards see first discounts from $142

Amazon is now offering the just-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $149.62 shipped with Linear keyswitches. Down from the $170 price tag it just launched with last week, you’re looking at the very first discount of over $20 off in order to deliver a new all-time low. Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

Those who prefer to ditch the number pad can also save on Logitech’s latest, with Amazon dropping the new compact MX Mechanical Keyboard to $141.99. Down from $150, this is also a new all-time low and the first discount yet on the Clicky keyswitch version. Aside from ditching the full size build, you’re looking at all of the same features noted above. Just in a smaller form-factor.

Then don’t forget that another one of Logitech’s just-released macOS peripherals is also on sale. Right now, you can score the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse for $90. This is also the first discount and a rare chance to save $10 on the all-new 8000 DPI sensor and popular ergonomic form-factor. Our hands-on review details everything you need to know about the experience, as well.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!