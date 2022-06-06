Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Interactive Thesaurus, b-hyve pro, Last Samurai Girl, more

All of your Monday morning Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. Just ahead of today’s WWDC festivities, we are also tracking big-time price drops on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, as well as AirPods 3 with MagSafe charging, and the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at a new low of $900. But for now, it’s all about the apps including headliners like Interactive Thesaurus, b-hyve pro, Clash of Warlords, Chess Pro by Mastersoft, Last Fighter Samurai Girl Game, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: True Surf: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Clash of Warloads: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Breath of Dragon II: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Minimal Folio: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fantasy Dragon Simulator 2021: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dragon Flight Simulator Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Last Fighter Samurai Girl Game: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PixelStyle Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pictominoes: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Brain App XL: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro: $48 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Brain App: $5 (Reg. $9)

More on Interactive Thesaurus:

Interactive Thesaurus is a new smart way to explore word meanings and relations. This application is a English thesaurus that helps you find the meanings for words and show relations between associated words. You can quickly find a suitable word, extend your vocabulary and improve your grammar.

