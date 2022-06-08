Android app deals of the day: Swim Out, Everybody’s RPG, Survive Lost Lands, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

The Wednesday afternoon edition of the best Android app deals is now live and waiting for you below. Just be sure to check out our coverage of the new next-generation Razer Android Kishi V2 mobile controller as well as this new all-time low on Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones and the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen. Our app collection includes deals on Swim Out, Everybody’s RPG, freebie icon packs, Survive: The Lost Lands, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are now headlined by Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones at new Amazon all-time lows with $50 in savings. We also have some solid Google smart home deals including the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen at the best price in several months. Those offers are joined by deals on Samsung’s latest T7 Shield rubberized portable SSD, a price drop on Razer’s Kishi Android controller, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add Chefman’s Electric Meat and Deli Slicer to yo...
Save 19% on ELEGOO's Neptune 2S 3D Printer at $240
Freud’s 8-inch dado stack is a woodworking must a...
Home Depot bundles two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a ...
Save $250 on Skytech's Chronos Gaming PC at new low
Land the Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League co...
Sun Joe’s powerful 2,200 PSI electric pressure washer...
Moment launches largest iPhone lens sale of the year fr...
Load more...
Show More Comments