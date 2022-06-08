Greenworks’ $500 40V Cordless Mower with battery/charger now $353, more from $160

For today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off a range of Greenworks electric lawn mowers to upgrade your gas-free yard care kit for many summers to come. You can land the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Brushless Mower for $352.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Outside of a brief price drop at Amazon where it is currently selling for $530, this is the lowest price we have tracked the regularly $500 lawn mower bundle this year. It ships with both a charger and the 6.0Ah battery that can run for up to 68 minutes as well as delivering a USB port for charging other electronics. This model features a 21-inch steel deck alongside the brushless motor and a 3-In-1 design that “allows you to mulch, rear bag, or side discharge your grass clippings.” Head below for more Greenworks mower deals.

Today’s Woot Greenworks event is filled with various mower models and bundles to suit your particular yard size and requirements. The deals start from $160 Prime shipped and include some larger sets with bundled in trimmers and blowers as well as the more affordable solutions for folks that already own Greenworks batteries and chargers. You can browse through everything right here.

Alongside these ongoing deals on Sun Joe pressure washers, once your yard is neat and tidy it’ll be time to fire up the grill and get cooking. We are still tracking a notable price drop on Char-Broil’s 4-Burner LP Gas Grill at $100 off the going rate that’s now joining the Woot Hot Grill Summer sale with outdoor cookers starting from $117 Prime shipped. You can take a closer look at these deals while they are still live right here and be sure to swing by our Green deals hub for even more environmentally-conscious gear.

Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Mower features:

Greenworks battery fueled 40V Tools are ideal for homeowners who want the perfect outdoor space. Our 40V is best for yards up to ½ acre. This universal 40-volt battery system powers more than 50+ products, that is over 50 products that run off the same 40V battery. Our tools provide powerful performance with plenty of runtime to get any job done quickly, efficiently, quietly and all with no emissions. Greenworks’ high quality equipment has a quick push-button start, light weight, easy to use and uses no gas.

