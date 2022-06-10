Smartphone Accessories: ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini Case $8 (70% off), more

ACS Mall_ESR Authorized (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Premium Leather iPhone 12/Pro Case for $7.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code KKVDNEPS at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can also grab the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max case for the same price when you use the aforementioned code at checkout and clip the on-page coupon. Normally $26 at Amazon, today’s deal saves a whopping 70% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Comprised of “premium high-quality” leather that’s made to be soft to the touch, each case will be unique thanks to the natural variation provided here. It’s also ultra-thin and lightweight to deliver protection without excess bulk. Plus, there are raised bezels around the screen and camera to help protect against unwanted scratches.
More smartphone accessories:
- Beats Fit Pro with Apple H1 chip return to Amazon low of $180 (Save $20), more
- iWALK 20000mAh 7.5W MagSafe/20W UBS-C PD Portable Battery: $37.50 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
- Nomad Father’s Day sale takes 20% off entire lineup of leather iPhone cases, iPad covers, more
- LISEN Car Vent Phone Mount: $12.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Latest rugged OtterBox 20W USB-C wall charger falls to new Amazon low in white at $20 (20% off)
- TOPGO MagSafe Charging Stand: $16 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- JBL Charge 4 portable speaker sees Gold Box discount to $92 in time for summer (Save 23%)
- LISEN iPhone 13 Pro Aramid Fiber Case: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Monitor 13 health metrics with Govee’s Body Fat Smart Scale at new low of $14 (Save 46%)
- INIU 2-pack 60W UBS-C Cables: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Amazfit GTR 3 Pro tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, more at $190 (Save $40)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging, Spatial Audio, and more from $115 (Reg. $179)
- LISEN Magnetic Car Phone Holder: $5.50 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 50CWK4AE
- Fossil’s Father’s Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide+ free shipping: Smartwatches, more
- iWALK 4500mAh USB-C Portable Battery: $29.50 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LISEN iPhone 13/Pro Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Moment launches largest iPhone lens sale of the year from $30 alongside MagSafe cases, more
- BesTrix Suction/Air Vent Smartphone Car Mount: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Upgrade you Apple Arcade experience with Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller at $60 (2022 low)
- 2-pack 20W USB-C Chargers: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Tile’s 2020 Slim Bluetooth tracker will ring to help you find it reaches new low of $20
ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro Case features:
- Premium leather – Crafted with high-quality leather that’s soft to the touch.
- Uniquely yours – Natural variations in the leather make every case unique.
- Slim & light – Ultra-thin & lightweight for protection without the bulk.
- Scratch-free – Microfiber-lined to keep your phone looking pristine.
- Screen & camera protection – Raised bezels around the screen & camera help protect against scratches.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!