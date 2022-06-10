Smartphone Accessories: ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini Case $8 (70% off), more

ACS Mall_ESR Authorized (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Premium Leather iPhone 12/Pro Case for $7.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code KKVDNEPS at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can also grab the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max case for the same price when you use the aforementioned code at checkout and clip the on-page coupon. Normally $26 at Amazon, today’s deal saves a whopping 70% from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Comprised of “premium high-quality” leather that’s made to be soft to the touch, each case will be unique thanks to the natural variation provided here. It’s also ultra-thin and lightweight to deliver protection without excess bulk. Plus, there are raised bezels around the screen and camera to help protect against unwanted scratches.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro Case features:

Premium leather – Crafted with high-quality leather that’s soft to the touch.

Uniquely yours – Natural variations in the leather make every case unique.

Slim & light – Ultra-thin & lightweight for protection without the bulk.

Scratch-free – Microfiber-lined to keep your phone looking pristine.

Screen & camera protection – Raised bezels around the screen & camera help protect against scratches.

