Popular diffuser and essential oil sets start from $27 at Amazon today (Up to 61% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 61% off its diffuser and essential oil bundles. One standout offer is the Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set for $26.95 with free shipping. Regularly $40, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and within nearly $1 of the lowest we have tracked this year. A notable way to bolster your aromatherapy setup and subsequently fill your space with relaxing scents, today’s diffuser comes with 10 essential plant oils including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint. The diffuser itself not only atomizes your oil of choice but also includes seven light modes with variable intensity settings to add to the ambiance here. Head below for more deals and details. 

If you already have some essential oils and are looking for a new diffuser, take a look at the popular InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser. Now going for under $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this one delivers some misting and lighting action much like our lead deal, just in a smaller and more basic overall package. 

Over in today’s Pure Daily Care diffuser Gold Box sale, you’ll find additional deals starting from $30 shipped including a larger bundle with more oils and the brand’s Himalayan Pink Salt Diffuser. These discounts are only available for today and you’ll find everything right here

Speaking of your air quality, be sure to check out this new all-time low on Amazon’s smart monitor as well as its EchoKindle, and Fire tablet Father’s day sales.

Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser bundle features:

  • The Complete Bundle – Our Essence Diffuser has a 400 ml capacity and uses state of the art wave diffusion technology to atomize essential oils for ultimate wellness. The Essence diffuser includes 7 ambient light modes with two intensity settings for 14 different light combinations. It also includes 4 timer settings and a convenient auto shutoff feature for low water levels. Essence is made of BPA free plastic with a beautiful printed wood grain design.
  • Ancient Therapies Delivered As Intended By Nature – Our essential oils are formulated using high quality plants sourced from various regions of the world, such as lavender from France and Tea Tree from Australia. Our modern heat-less diffuser delivers the therapeutic properties of these plant oils as nature intended by using modern ultrasonic waves to atomize the oils instead of burning them with heat.

