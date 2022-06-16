Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ cellular editions fall to new lows of $318 (Reg. $529)  

Nike is now offering Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS + Cellular for $317.97 shipped in both Space Gray and Silver styles. While you’d have typically paid $529 before, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at 39% off and $79 below our previous mention. This is also quite the rare overall discount as the second price cut of the year.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of more recent noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than previous models, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to supplement you’re new fitness-focused wearable with a more elegant strap, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Speaking of Nike, the fitness retailer just launched a new summer sale to go alongside the branded Apple Watch discounts above. Delivering some of the best prices of the year on new gear to refresh your summer apparel, you’ll find everything from workout wear to popular footwear and more at up to 50% off.

Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ features:

Measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere. See your fitness metrics at a glance with the enhanced Always-On Retina display. With Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) with Nike Sport Band on your wrist, a healthier, more active, more connected life is within reach.

