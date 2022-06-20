Official deluxe Sonic collector’s Encyclo-speed-ia hits Amazon all-time low at $43 (Reg. up to $72)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia Deluxe Edition collectible book for $42.70 shipped. This one hit Amazon last summer at $80 before quickly dropping to $72 for most of last year. It has settled out in the $50 to $62 range in 2022 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. A notable collector’s item for Sonic and SEGA fans, much like the new Mega Drive 2 mini console, this is a “full-color hardcover historical retrospective that explores nearly every one of the blue speedster’s video game appearances.” It also ships with a mosaic cover, a special slipcase with gold foil “Ring” treatment, and a folio carrying two archival prints of Sonic and Dr. Eggman. More details below.

If the deluxe treatment with the added goodies and special cover aren’t getting you excited, consider the standard version for under $35 shipped. The more basic Sonic the Hedgehog Encyclo-speed-ia delivers essentially the same information and coffee book-style add-on for your game room or collection, just without extra prints, slipcase, and mosaic.

Speaking of the fastest spiny talking mammal in the SEGA-verse, the new Sonic Origins package is expected to release this week. Set to launch on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC for the famous Hedgehog’s birthday on June 23, 2022, it combines enhanced ports of Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2 as well as Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD in one bundle. You can get a complete breakdown of the different versions in our feature coverage piece from back in April right here.

Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia Deluxe features:

Dive deep into the extensive lore and exhaustive detail of each game in Sonic’s ever-expanding universe—from the beloved SEGA Genesis to the most bleeding-edge video game consoles. This tome leaves no stone unturned, showcasing in-depth looks at the characters, settings, and stories from each exciting installment! Celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary with a full-color hardcover historical retrospective that explores nearly every one of the blue speedster’s video game appearances!

