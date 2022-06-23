Razer’s Kaira Pro gaming headset supports two wireless connections simultaneously at $100

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped with $30 saved at checkout. Normally going for $200, this 50% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen since launch. This gaming headset comes with a USB-C wireless dongle alongside Bluetooth support with Razer SmartSwitch, letting you transfer between the two connections with the press of a button. This headset is designed for use with the PlayStation 5, PC, Mobile, PS4, and other Bluetooth platforms. Alongside this dual wireless support is Razer’s HyperSense haptic feedback that turns sounds into vibrations to further increase immersion while gaming. The RGB lighting here can be controlled by the Razer Chroma RGB app on Android or iOS. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more about this gaming headset.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the Razer Kaira X Wired Gaming Headset at $60. Unlike the Kaira Pro above, this headset lacks any haptic feedback or wireless connectivity with a 3.5mm audio connection that allows use on the PlayStation 5, PC, Mac, Mobile, and other platforms. It does use the same 50mm Razer TriForce drivers that “can tune highs, mids, and lows separately—producing brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass.” Volume and microphone mute toggling are handled with the on-headset controls, unlike other wired headsets that use in-line controls. Speaking of the microphone, this one uses a cardioid pickup pattern to reject background and environmental noise so you are heard clearly.

Looking for normal wireless headphones instead of a gaming headset? Right now you can pick up the Beats Studio3 ANC W1 headphones for $180, a deal within $5 of the 2022 low price. If you want a similar feature set to the AirPods Max but want to save some cash, this headset could be for you.

Razer Kaira Pro Dual Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Unleash true console immersion with the Razer Kaira Pro for PlayStation—a wireless PS5 headset with haptics powered by Razer™ HyperSense. With the ability to feel what you hear and advanced connectivity to get you back in action seamlessly, you’ll have no trouble losing yourself in your game.

